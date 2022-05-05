Fractal Price Down 38.7% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $88,517.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

