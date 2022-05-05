Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,233. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

