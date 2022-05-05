Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 228,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,370. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

