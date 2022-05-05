Frax 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $91.45 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $91.45 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

