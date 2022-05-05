Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Thursday. 70,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,208. The company has a market cap of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

