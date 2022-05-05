Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FREQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 693,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.