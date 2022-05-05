Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FREQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 693,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,706. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

