Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 5,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,225. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

