Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRSH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Freshworks alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.