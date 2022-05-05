Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 15,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,831. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

