Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

