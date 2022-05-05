Fundamenta Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $106,615.85 and approximately $36.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039539 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,649.53 or 1.94182508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,442,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

