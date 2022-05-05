FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

