Fure Financial Corp Makes New $49,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

