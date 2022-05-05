Fure Financial Corp Sells 1,961 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fure Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 53,805,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,592,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

