Fyooz (FYZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $119,078.00

Fyooz (FYZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $119,078.00 and approximately $32,134.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

