Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00007580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $1.57 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00039835 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,155.87 or 1.94285646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

