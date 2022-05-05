Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.53.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $18.40 on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,373,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,678. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

