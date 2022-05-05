Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $2 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,508. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

