Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,309,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,905. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

