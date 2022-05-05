Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $4.08 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.92. 4,235,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.89.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

