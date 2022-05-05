Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 574 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.46.

NYSE:MCO traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.01. 1,247,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

