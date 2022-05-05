Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.95 on Thursday, reaching $207.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,283. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.71 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

