Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,370 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $33.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.00. 2,594,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,201. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.83.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

