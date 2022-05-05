Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $109.41. 2,340,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,289. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

