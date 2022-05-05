GamerCoin (GHX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $332,215.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $332,215.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00216869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00462481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,676.78 or 1.97628937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,011,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

