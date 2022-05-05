Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s first-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, outdoor and marine segments. Further, growing demand for adventure watches was a tailwind. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the fitness segment due to declining sales of cycling products is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $114.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

