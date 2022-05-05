GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.4% per year over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.56 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

