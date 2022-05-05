Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 550

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from CHF 575 to CHF 550 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $593.67.

Shares of GBERY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 17,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,813. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

