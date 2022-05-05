Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 62.20 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.75. The company has a market cap of £87.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

