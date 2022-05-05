Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

