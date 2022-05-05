Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

