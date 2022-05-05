Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

FFC opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.