Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

