Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,139 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.