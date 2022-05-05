Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $56.64 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

