Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

