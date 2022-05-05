Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

