General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 7,135,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

