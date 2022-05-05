General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

