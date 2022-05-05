Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,842. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.