Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Helium stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Global Helium Company Profile
