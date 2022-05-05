Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Helium stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

