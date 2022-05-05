Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.18% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GIC traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

