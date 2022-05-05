Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

