Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

