Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

