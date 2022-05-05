GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 25.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 25.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

