GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.
Shares of GDDY opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,282. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
