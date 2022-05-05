GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,282. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

