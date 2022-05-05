Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.
NYSE:GFI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,688. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
