Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,688. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Gold Fields by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 52,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 118,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.