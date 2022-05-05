Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,155. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 352,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after acquiring an additional 969,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after acquiring an additional 293,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

