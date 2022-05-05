Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Trading Up 6.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 147,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,082,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.29 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

